Morgan Stanley Increases SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $16.50

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.75 to $16.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SITE Centers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.