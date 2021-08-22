Morgan Stanley Increases Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $123.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ETR. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

ETR stock opened at $114.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $114.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,386 shares of company stock worth $1,639,960. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 62,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,517,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Entergy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 319,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

