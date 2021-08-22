Morgan Stanley Has $7.72 Million Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 897.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 135,886 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 134.3% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,416,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $57.23 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

