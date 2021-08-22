Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 99.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 41,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 19.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 84,334 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after buying an additional 448,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.95.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -107.82 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

