Morgan Stanley Cuts Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Price Target to $4.00

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RMO. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Romeo Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMO opened at $4.29 on Friday. Romeo Power has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $562.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.