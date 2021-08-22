Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $794,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,001,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $557,203 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $132.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.42.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

