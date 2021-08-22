Morgan Stanley Buys 210,334 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 141.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 359,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $562.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BZH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

