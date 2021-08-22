Morgan Stanley Buys 134,760 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,158 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $19,432,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 702,214 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $15,842,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,837.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 665,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,048,000 after acquiring an additional 631,269 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE PEB opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.