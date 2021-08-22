More Coin Price Up 6.6% This Week (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, More Coin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $131,718.52 and $122.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00056264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.64 or 0.00809840 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00047725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00102219 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

