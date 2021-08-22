Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.15. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

