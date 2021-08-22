monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $363.56

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $363.56 and last traded at $359.70, with a volume of 5630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $349.08.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. monday.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.05.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $11,180,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $14,475,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,731,000. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

