Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 14,797 shares.The stock last traded at $19.70 and had previously closed at $19.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOLN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen started coverage on Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 target price on Molecular Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,586,000.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

