Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 30,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,939. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

