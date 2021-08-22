Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $105,215,865.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock worth $3,785,954,868 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,466,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,268. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

