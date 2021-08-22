Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after buying an additional 604,253 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after buying an additional 484,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

ETN traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $168.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.