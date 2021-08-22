Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.59. 922,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.