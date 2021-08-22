Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of SWK traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.39. 911,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,896. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

