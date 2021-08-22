Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys 229 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after buying an additional 78,122 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,175,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.20. The stock had a trading volume of 347,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,066. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $251.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

