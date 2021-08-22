Modefi (MOD) One Day Volume Tops $981,786.00

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Modefi has a total market cap of $13.83 million and approximately $981,786.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002066 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Modefi has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Modefi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.21 or 0.00824194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00103421 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,647,449 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.