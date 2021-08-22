Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.38.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $7.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.43. 3,498,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

