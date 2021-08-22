Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $30.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,768.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,644.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.