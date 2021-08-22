Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,308. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $314.37. The firm has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.06.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

