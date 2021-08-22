Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,428,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $472.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

