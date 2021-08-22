Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of HIE stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 136,408 shares of company stock worth $1,456,252 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

