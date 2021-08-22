Millennium Management LLC Sells 884 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $204.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.50. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.59 and a fifty-two week high of $205.70.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

