Millennium Management LLC Sells 18,236 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,236 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Kaman stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

