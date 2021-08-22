Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,652 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.63% of Manning & Napier worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MN. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 50,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

NYSE MN opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $163.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 3.12. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 30.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN).

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.