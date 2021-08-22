Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Aligos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 31,271 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 70.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGS opened at $15.16 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $37.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

