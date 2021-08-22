Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOFG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Funk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MOFG stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $469.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.06.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. Equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

