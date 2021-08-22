Millennium Management LLC Acquires 46,815 Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kandi Technologies Group were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,035,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 56,959 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.09. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.72. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 22.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

