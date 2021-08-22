Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $721,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,525,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $214,616,000 after acquiring an additional 52,270 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 33.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $70.23 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

