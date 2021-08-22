MIB Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $22.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 20% against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $441,833.51 and approximately $22.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026328 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059077 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 424,442,986 coins and its circulating supply is 147,141,058 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

