MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives $38.11 Average PT from Brokerages

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

MGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

MGP opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

