Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $925.03 Million

Brokerages expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report sales of $925.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $919.10 million to $930.00 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $807.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $11.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,530.51. 91,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,343. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $926.88 and a 52 week high of $1,563.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,447.11.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,581 shares of company stock worth $47,594,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,133,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,341 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

