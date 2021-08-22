Melrose Industries Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 26th (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. The 9-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 26th.

MLSPF opened at $2.35 on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLSPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

