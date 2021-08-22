Measurable Data Token (MDT) Hits Market Cap of $27.45 Million

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Measurable Data Token has a total market cap of $27.45 million and $3.14 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Measurable Data Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Measurable Data Token has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token Coin Profile

Measurable Data Token (CRYPTO:MDT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 676,157,012 coins. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Measurable Data Token’s official website is www.mdt.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Midnight is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Blue Midnight Wish hashing algorithm. MDT halves every year to a floor of 0.125 MDT for PoW and 0.25 MDT for PoS. Every 720 blocks is a 100 MDT coin reward, which acts as an incentive to mine on a continuous basis. “

Measurable Data Token Coin Trading

