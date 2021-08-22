Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) EVP Purchases $51,799.77 in Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,768.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -2.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 64,048 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,174,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAXR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

