MAX Exchange Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $714,562.73 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $714,562.73 and approximately $67,626.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,364.99 or 0.99993161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.05 or 0.00504562 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.50 or 0.00927252 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.16 or 0.00362129 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00069673 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004766 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

