Masari (MSR) Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Masari has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $902,416.30 and approximately $5,593.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,838.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.67 or 0.06610902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.15 or 0.01382405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.71 or 0.00374113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00138710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.11 or 0.00589927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00339898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.93 or 0.00325427 BTC.

About Masari

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

