Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Lifted by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,188 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 482,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $59.85 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

