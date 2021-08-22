Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $375.00. 197,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,092. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $201.04 and a 52-week high of $391.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $265,695,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after buying an additional 662,115 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,223,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

