Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $375.00. 197,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,092. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $201.04 and a 52-week high of $391.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $265,695,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after buying an additional 662,115 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,223,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Earnings History and Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

