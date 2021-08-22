Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of LON:MSLH traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 767 ($10.02). The stock had a trading volume of 417,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 639.17. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 718.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

In other Marshalls news, insider Avis Darzins purchased 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70).

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

