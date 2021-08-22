Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Increased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.72. 12,764,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,323,496. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.