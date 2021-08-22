MahaDAO 1-Day Volume Tops $1.02 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for $3.44 or 0.00007102 BTC on major exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $8.46 million and $1.02 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00129761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00155680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,396.02 or 1.00057312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.65 or 0.00911034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.20 or 0.06665943 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.