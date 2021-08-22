Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $207.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.27. The stock had a trading volume of 231,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,300. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $93,522,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 56.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

