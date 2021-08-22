Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.410-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.55 billion-$23.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.12 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.41-3.75 EPS.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.22.

Shares of M opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

