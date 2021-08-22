Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $21.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

