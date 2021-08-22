M. Brett Biggs Sells 8,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $151.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

