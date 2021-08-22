LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of LYB opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.98. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

