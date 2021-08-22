Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LITE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,663. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 41.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Lumentum by 85.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 30.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

